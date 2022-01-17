Fayetteville factory worker to get a chance at up to $2 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A factory worker from Fayetteville has a chance at winning up to $2 million, the NC Education Lottery announced Monday.

LaKisa McKethan will participate in the lottery’s “Bigger $pin” game. It began with a scratch-off ticket and ends with her attending an event Wednesday in which she will spin a prize wheel. She will have a chance at prizes ranging from $400,000 to $2 million, a news release said.

“I’ll be excited, nervous, everything, probably have butterflies,” McKethan said.

McKethan stopped at the VA VA Food Mart on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville after work one night and bought the $10 ticket. She said she was in shock and credited her young son with the good fortune. She said he son told her he prayed for $1 million so she wouldn’t have to worry about money, the release said.

McKethan is the third person to get a crack at the $2 million prizes. A retired postal worker from Greensboro won $900,000 and a Durham cook won $400,000 in November.

Lottery ticket sales help raise more than $900 million each year for education.