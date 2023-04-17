FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville family is afraid to sleep another night inside their apartment near Cliffdale Road.

A shooting that happened on Thursday sometime after 1 a.m. at the Carlson Bay Apartments has traumatized Lorenzo Andrews and his family.

“The bullet went through my hand, went through my pillow, it went out the back side of the pillow into the wall,” Andrews said.

He woke up on his couch with his left hand nearly blown off by a bullet. That bullet flew just inches away from his face.

“Man I could be dead,” Andrews said.

“The bullet it went through my hand and broke the bone. Shattered some of the bone into small pieces,” he also said.

Bullet holes could be found on Monday in his living room walls, window, and even television.

“I’m thankful for the TV because that bullet the trajectory it probably would have hit me right in the chest,” Andrews said.

According to witnesses and their security camera video, three gunmen stood in the parking lot and opened fire toward the second floor of the building. It caused injuries to at least two people.

“Something as random as three guys getting out and shooting into random apartments, I just thank God it was me and not my kids,” Andrews said.

He said his kids and their mother were in the bedroom adjacent to the living room.

“I kind of slung blood because I was just holding my thumb together. I ran in there screaming for my kids to get down,” he said.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, there have been three reported shootings in the area of the Carlson Bay Apartments since 2021. There was a shooting into an occupied vehicle in February of 2022, a shooting into an occupied dwelling in April of 2022 and April of 2023.

Our CBS 17 Fayetteville crew went to the leasing office at the Carson Bay Apartments to talk with management. The office was closed. but we also called Valor Residential Group, which owns the property. We are still waiting to hear back from a regional manager.

Andrews said his family will no longer be living there.

“As you can see, we packed everything man. My daughter like I said she’s 5 and she won’t even come up here,” Andrews said.

Although he would like to see better security at the apartment complex.

“I’m just hoping something now they will finally take the initiative to make this a safer community. I’m not going to be here no more. But maybe future residents will start to feel safe. Because I know nobody feels safe right now,” Andrews said.

Fayetteville Police told CBS 17 this shooting remains under investigation. Meanwhile, officers have stepped up patrol around the apartments.