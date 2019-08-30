Peeping suspect captured after release from hospital, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A peeping suspect who was released from the hospital after he was injured when caught looking into a 2-year-old girl’s room has been captured, Fayetteville police said Friday.

Tuesday around 11 p.m., a resident on Fort Bragg Road heard a noise outside their home and found Steven Dunning looking into his 2-year-old daughter’s room, police said.

Police said Dunning was then injured and the resident held Dunning until police arrived. The extent of Dunning’s injuries were not immediately available.

Ashley Lara, the girl’s mother, tells CBS 17 that Dunning was transported to UNC Hospital for treatment and he was released without being arrested.

Dunning was later captured.

Lara said during the period between his release and apprehension that she was worried about Dunning being out on the streets and was working to obtain a restraining order against him.

State and federal privacy laws prevent hospitals from notifying law enforcement of a patient’s discharge.

North Carolina law states that law enforcement may be responsible for medical expenses if a patient under arrest and receiving treatment.

