RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Police said 20-year-old Jason Lamar Smith Jr., of Fayetteville, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Hilton Drive.

Two other men were transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for injuries they also sustained during the shooting. One of the men is in critical condition. The third man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to Hilton Drive on Wednesday at about 4:17 a.m. regarding a shooting. When officers got there, they found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.