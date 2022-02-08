Fayetteville father facing murder, child abuse charges after death of his infant son

This mugshot from the Fayetteville Police Department shows Trenton Terrell Powell, 23, of Fayetteville. (Source: Fayetteville Police Department.)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Fayetteville father with murder after the death of his 10-month-old baby.

Fayetteville police said Tuesday that Trenton Terrell Powell, 23, faces charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following his arrest Monday.

Police say they responded after the baby was reported unresponsive last Thursday afternoon along the 1800 block of Gola Drive.

The boy, who police did not identify because of his age, died of his injuries after being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide, and police obtained warrants for Powell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-433-1500, ext. 2309, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or through the P3 Tips mobile app.