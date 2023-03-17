FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was arrested and charged Tuesday with trafficking drugs, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Community Empowerment Response Team executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence in the 6400 block of Ginger Circle following a months-long narcotics investigation.

Cross Creek District CERT, the Gang Unit, Narcotics/Vice Suppression Unit, and the Criminal Investigative Division assisted the department with the search warrant and found drugs inside the home.

Police said the following items were seized:

35.59 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl

362 grams of marijuana

19 mm handgun

Items seized during the search warrant. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Divine Ortiz, 54, was charged with two counts of level 3 trafficking fentanyl, two counts of level 1 trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $225,000 secured bond. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Ortiz will appear in court on April 4.