SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville felon was arrested last week following a manhunt when he was found hiding out in Lee County, deputies said Sunday.

The arrest involved Joseph David Sirak who was involved in an armed standoff with deputies Thursday before he was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sirak was wanted for several Moore County methamphetamine trafficking charges along with similar offenses in Columbus County following a car chase with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, officials said.

Lee County and Moore County authorities learned that Sirak was hiding at a home on Willett Road south of Sanford, the news release said.

“Sirak emerged from the front door of the residence with a firearm and held himself at gunpoint while speaking with deputies,” the news release said. “Through a combination of less lethal technologies and negotiation, Sirak dropped the firearm and was taken into custody.”

Sirak was also charged in Lee County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and held without bond.

Several agencies worked to find and make the arrest, Lee County deputies said. Those groups included sheriff’s offices in Moore, Brunswick, Cumberland and Wake counties along with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.