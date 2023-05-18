NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon from Fayetteville accused of dealing fentanyl and heroin from his home will spend 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Kennard Fisher, 46, was sentenced Thursday by District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty in October to charges of drug conspiracy involving heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Prosecutors say the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office determined that Fisher — who had nine previous state felony convictions — was distributing drugs from his home, and when they executed a search warrant there in September 2019, they found fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, three guns and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Officers arresting Fisher on federal charges in December 2020 found more heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and another gun in the home, prosecutors said.