WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fentanyl dealer from Fayetteville convicted of drug trafficking and gun charges will spend more than 20 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Jarrell Raeshon Bordeaux received his 248-month sentence from District Judge Richard E. Myers II.

A jury convicted Bordeaux in January on 13 drug-trafficking and firearm charges.

Prosecutors say Bordeaux sold fentanyl and heroin to a confidential informant 10 times, and bragged about authorities’ inability to catch him.

Officers who searched his home reported finding his 7-year-old son playing video games in the same room as seven ounces of fentanyl, heroin and two stolen, loaded guns.

At another house, they say they found three more guns and tools and packaging he used to distribute the drugs.