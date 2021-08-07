Fayetteville Fire Department, American Red Cross respond to apartment complex fire that affects 50

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department and the American Red Cross responded to a three-story, multi-family fire just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning at the Kings Cross Apartment complex in Fayetteville.

It took approximately two hours for the fire department to extinguish the structural fire that affected 24 units in the apartment building at Ivanhoe Court that has currently misplaced 50 people due to either water damage or the fire itself, according to Fayetteville Fire Marshall T.J. McLamb.

Additionally, out of the 50 affected people two people have suffered injuries.

One person was transported to a local hospital by Cape Fear Valley EMS for minor, but unknown injuries, and the other was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, McLamb said.

Battalion Chief David Richtmeyeter said the fire department sent approximately 42 firefighters to the scene and requested the American Red Cross.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross’ Regional Communications Director Cally Edwards, the unit is currently assisting the people displaced by the fire on scene and virtually.

Furthermore, there are no fatalities to occupants or firefighters at this time, Chief Richtmeyeter said.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.