Fayetteville Fire Department to get new life-saving equipment thanks to federal grant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– The Fayetteville Fire Department will be getting new medical equipment this fall thanks to the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

The $137,000 will be used to buy 60 new Automated External Defibrillators, with the city contributing 10 percent of that money.

Every fire engine has an AED, says Capt. Tyrral Quinn.

“It’s a piece of equipment that’s for saving lives,” Quinn said. “We want it to be efficient and we want it to be effective.”

It helps first responders bring people back to life if their heart stops beating.

“We go to more medical calls than we do fires every year.”

On one of those calls last year, Capt. Quinn used the AED to help save a middle schooler’s life after he fainted due to a heart condition.

“They are a hand held device that delivers a shock to a person’s heart that is in arrhythmia,” Quinn said. “Your heart is quivering, it’s not beating and producing enough blood throughout the body.”

Quinn ran into the student a few months later while on another call at the school.

“He was appreciative, he hugged me,” Quinn said. “It was a pretty rough day, we ran a lot of calls so seeing him made our day a lot better.”

Each AED will cost $2,500 to replace.

It’s technology that Quinn has used to save dozens of lives over his 13 year career.

“Our day is to help someone’s worse day,” Quinn said. “We get there and we’re there to fix their bad day.”