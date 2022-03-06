FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire engulfed a Fayetteville house Sunday morning resulting in approximately $40,000 in damages and sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Wall Street at 9:15 a.m. to find “heavy volume of fire visible from a single-story residential structure,” an official media release said.

Additional units were then dispatched and crews are currently still on-scene.

The occupant of the home has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries and has also been displaced, the media release said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.