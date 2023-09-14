FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday morning, a Fayetteville firefighter was sent to the hospital after receiving injuries during a structure fire.

On Thursday at 4:45 a.m., units with the Fayetteville Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire at 890 West Orange Street. After arriving, crews found a single story residence with fire showing.

The department said a working fire was declared and additional units were called to the scene. After an aggressive attack, the fire was quickly brought under control. Fire officials said the house was vacant.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials.

Officials said investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.