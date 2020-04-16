Fayetteville firefighters warn of heat lamp hazards that can happen while raising chickens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is getting the word out about fires started from heat lamps being used to raise chickens at home.

With more people at home finding more hobbies to do, and not wanting to rely on stores for their eggs, they’re raising chickens.

“It’s bare with chickens now after yesterday – they got a whole load in – now they only have a few,” said Joseph Livengood while shopping at Tractor Supply Co.

He’s been raising chickens for a year.

“I get about one to two eggs a day.”

Today he’s getting more heat lamps for his chickens.

Joseph knows to follow all the safety precautions with heat lamps.

“I’ve had heat lamps all my life between turtles lizards and snakes, never had an issue with a heat lamp.”

He hasn’t, but others have.

Jamie Everitte with the Fayetteville Fire Department says heat lamps being used to raise chickens is what caused a garage to catch fire Thursday.

Jamie says this is the second fire in recent weeks started by heat lamps that people are using for chickens.

He recommends people call their local fire departments for any fire safety questions, and he says the National Fire Protection Association is a good resource if you plan to have backyard chickens.

“They have tips on what to do if you’re setting up your own chicken coop, fire safety measures, how to do things and what to do.”