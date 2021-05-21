Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials agree to build 70-acre sports complex near I-295

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg and Fayetteville officials signed an agreement Friday to build a new sports complex near Interstate 295 and McArthur Road.

The complex will be built on 70 acres and will feature baseball fields, a playground, restrooms, storm water ponds, trails, parking and open areas.

The project will cost about $3.6 million and construction will start early next year.

This project is part of a voter-approved $35 million parks and recreation bond.

“We know it will be of great demand to folks locally, but we also hope that we’ll be able to attract some regional tournaments,” said Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett.

“This is where soldiers come sometimes for 20 years of their career and they’re very tied into the community, and this just reaffirms the partnership between Fayetteville and Fort Bragg,” said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Scott Pence.

A final completion date has not been determined yet.