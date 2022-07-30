FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A strike at the Goodyear tire plant in Fayetteville was averted Saturday after workers tentatively accepted a new four-year contract, according to union officials.

The tentative agreement came just an hour before a 24-hour extension expired at 6 p.m. Saturday, the union said.

Members of the union will still need to approve the agreement.

The new contract includes general wage increases plus cost of living increases. Union officials said in the new contract their health care plan is improved along with the company’s contributions to the workers’ 401K pension plan.

Employees nearly went on strike Friday at 6 p.m. at the plant that processes roughly 40,000 units of tires each day and employs 2,900 workers.

The five-year contract for the workers was expiring on Friday.