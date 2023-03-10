FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is recognizing Women’s History Month this week.

On Thursday, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity partnered with The North Carolina Center for Economic Empowerment and Development to host a series of Women’s Home Maintenance classes. The classes were held outside of Huske Hardware Restaurant in downtown Fayetteville.

Repairing drywall, plumbing and wiring an electric outlet were some of the skills taught. All the knowledge came from other women in the construction industry.

“I just think it’s a great experience to be out here and meet other woman and to learn from other women,” said Cindy Bingham with Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

There has been a push to get more women into male dominated professions like construction. According to The National Association of Women in Construction, women make up 10.9 percent of the construction industry.

“I think it’s very empowering to do this as a woman,” said Bingham.

Organizers hope this event will lead some women into the profession and for others, a new set of skills that could come in handy at home.

“Just learning how to replace an outlet is something I like to do but never thought I could do it,” Bingham said.