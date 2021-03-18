Fayetteville health facility to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Group 5 next week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville said it will open COVID-19 vaccine appointment to Group 5 next week.

The announcement comes as the facility administered its 100,000th dose Thursday morning.

Vice President of Professional Services at Cape Fear Valley Health Chris Tart, PharmD hopes the country will reach herd immunity before August.

“Starting next week, we’re opening our appointments to the last group of the population, Group 5, which means everyone 16 and older will be able to schedule an appointment with Cape Fear Valley to receive a vaccine,” Tart said.

Tart said a drop in demand from the local population has allowed CFVH to move to Group 5.

“Rather than have doses go unused, we want to give more people the chance to get their vaccine. We hope this will encourage more people to roll up their sleeve,” Tart said.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 16 and older.

The Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

Cape Fear Valley Health said it received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at a special walk-in vaccine clinic, no appointment needed, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last on March 24 at the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center Auditorium.

All other vaccine clinics continue to operate by appointment only.

For more information on which clinics are offering which vaccine, and to make a vaccine clinic appointment, visit www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19. Media contact for Cape Fear Valley: Chaka Jordan, 910-615-6098 or cgjordan@capefearvalley.com.