Fayetteville home-invasion suspect shot and killed by homeowner, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A home-invasion suspect in Fayetteville died Thursday after exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, police said in a news release.

Fayetteville police said they responded to the shooting call around 6:48 p.m. along the 400 block of Lands End Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that two male subjects forced open the front door of the residence and entered the home,” the release said.

One of the suspects had a firearm. The homeowner, who was inside at the time, got his firearm. The two exchanged fire. The male suspect shot died at the scene, police said.

The other suspect fled.

A female victim inside the home was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J.T. Hall at 910-729-2934 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

A suspect in another Fayetteville home invasion was also shot and killed Wednesday night, according to Cumberland County deputies. This incident took place about 10 miles away on Snow Hill Road.

Fayetteville police said the preliminary investigation has not revealed a connection between the two incidents.

