FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people in the Fayetteville homeless community were waiting on temporary shelter on Friday evening.

The city of Fayetteville gave them until May 3 to vacate the public property near the MLK Freeway and Gillespie Street. For months they have been living on the property in tents.

City leaders said it was a high-risk area for the encampments.

Under a 2022 Fayetteville city ordinance, it’s illegal to camp on public property in Fayetteville. Failing to comply with the ordinance could result in a fine or jail time.

Now, they’re being given a grace period they wait for temporary shelter.

“We wanted to make sure we found shelter for everyone who wanted to participate in the program,” said Loren Bymer, spokesperson for the city of Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Urban Ministry has a $115,000 contract with the City of Fayetteville. A portion of the money is supposed to go toward housing people living in those tents, for 21 days, at hotels.

Patricia Jackson with Fayetteville Urban Ministry said each of the families comes with unique circumstances and it’s taking longer to house them.

“Some of the barriers in getting them sheltered some of that just had to do with being able to contact them sometime. You know, them having cellphones or some of them being transient like that, sometimes can be difficult. There were a handful that had criminal history. So certain placement at hotels we just had to find and work around, and we did,” Jackson said.

Jackson told CBS 17 she plans to have all the families who want to stay in a temporary shelter, a hotel room by the end of the day on Friday.

“We hope that they won’t be in the hotel for 21 days. We hope that we get them permanent supportive housing,” Jackson said.