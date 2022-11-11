FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some who make up Fayetteville’s homeless population could receive citations starting Monday. This as the city gets ready to enforce its new homeless encampment ordinance.

Earlier this summer, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of City Council voted 8 to 2 in favor of making it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.

Sharman Tober, 73, has been homeless since 2012. She lives here on the sidewalk in front of the Cumberland County Library in downtown. However, Tober, her disabled son, and their five dogs will soon have to move.

“I’ve applied for homes. I’ve applied for all kinds of homes. I’ve applied through different organizations here in Fayetteville,” Tober said.

Already the city has posted signs warning the homeless population that within 72 hours they will be considered trespassing.

“We never bother anybody. It’s a loophole to get homeless people away from downtown,” Christopher Tober, Sharman’s son, said.

The city, as well as, the Salvation Army of The Sandhills Region said people in the encampments have declined the entry process for shelter for the past month.

“They choose to live free without any kind of responsibilities or duties. Many of them do and they enjoy that life,” Salvation Army Maj. Tim Grider, said.

“That’s a lie. A blatant lie. I have gone through many people, many companies, many shelters. If they take my son, my dogs, we would go any minute. But they won’t accept me my son together, or the dogs,” Tober said.

Folks on both sides of this matter say there is a need for more affordable homes in Fayetteville.

Tober said with only receiving Social Security and retirement she could only afford $500 a month.

“I say if they are so concern why don’t they help me get a home. I’ve been looking for a home the last four or five years,” she said.

“It is what it is. It’s in god’s hands is all I can say,” Tober also said.

We checked to see how many beds are available in Fayetteville area shelters. However, we haven’t been able to get a definitive answer.