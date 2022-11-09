FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville.

At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.

Deputies met with the homeowner who said a brick was thrown through his window. Two unknown males had entered the home and assaulted the homeowner with baseball bats, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner grabbed his handgun and both males fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies caught the suspects after canvasing the area.

Gary Crews, 21, and Ricky Holloman II, 30, both of St. Pauls, were charged with first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Both were placed in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Crews received a $50,000 secured bond and Holloman’s secured bond was $100,000.00. Their first appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center.