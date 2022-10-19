FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25.

The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony.

The senior center is dedicated to former Fayetteville City Councilman Bill Crisp, who was elected as the representative for the 6th District in November 2007. He was known as the “dean” of the council as he served six consecutive terms.

Council members unanimously approved the center’s name on April 6, 2021, a few months before Crisp — who was 81 — passed away in July.

Crisp envisioned a large building to accommodate local seniors and their needs while providing services that keep them mentally and physically healthy. The center is 19,619 square feet and overlooks Lake Rim. It has a pool, fitness center, dance room, a full kitchen, offices, and lounge areas.

The center will offer activities and programs for adults ages 55 and up. Some choices include arts and crafts, chess, book club, dominoes, walking club, phone and laptop classes, aqua fitness, Zumba, and Tai Chi.

