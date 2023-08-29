FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man police are saying was responsible for the April shooting that killed one person and injured four others has been arrested and charged.

CBS 17 previously reported the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on April 2 at a hookah lounge in the 5000 block of Yadkin Road.

Rolondo Boone, 28, of Hope Mills, was arrested Monday morning by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Gangs Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and members of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said that they revealed a “disturbance” took place prior to the shooting. Fayetteville police said Boone was the “individual responsible for the death of Anthony Bradshaw.”

Boone was charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center with no bond.