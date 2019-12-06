Fayetteville hospital, several others to limit visitation as flu cases rise, another NC death reported

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at a Fayetteville hospital say they will limit visitors because of rising flu cases.

North Carolina one reported flu death from last week, bringing the total for the season to five.

Authorities said Friday that Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will restrict children under 12 from visiting.

The company Cape Fear Valley Health said the policy, which goes into effect Monday, will also apply to other hospitals it owns.

“It is designed to minimize the spread of flu and flu-like diseases,” a news release said.

The other hospitals affected are Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care, Hoke Hospital, and Bladen County Hospital.

The news release said the visitor police will affect the emergency department of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The latest state flu report indicated that a 12-county area south of Wake County continues to be the most active for flu in the state.

The region, which includes Cumberland, Hoke, and Bladen counties, has had the most percentage of flu-like illness since reporting began on Oct. 5, the report said.

The current flu season began Oct. 29 and runs through May 26. Most flu activity peaks between December and February.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now