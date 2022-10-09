FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning.

At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave.

They said the fire was showing from the home when they got to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials told CBS 17 they’re not sure if anyone lives in the home, and they are working to verify if the house is vacant or not.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.