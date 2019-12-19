Fayetteville K-9s turn into Santa’s helpers for shelter pets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville K-9’s went on a Christmas mission today to drop off much-needed supplies for shelter cats and dogs.

“Animals do so much for us, and why not do something for them,” said K-9 Officer Stephen Williams.

This is the fourth year the Fayetteville Police Department K-9 officers have collected a stash of stocking stuffers for the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society.

The officers collect items on the FAPS’ wish list.

“We just divide it up between the officers…collectively we can come together and get them a lot of stuff they need desperately need here,” said Reserve Officer Heather Napieralski.







“It’s a constant need in Cumberland County,” said FAPS Executive Director Jackie Stickley. “Dog food, cat food, litter, bleach, stuff you don’t normally think of when it comes to running a shelter.”

This mission hits home for K-9 officer Eric Hurley. He adopted his dog Autumn from FAPS.

“I enjoy doing it, I actually got my first dog from here about 12 years ago,’ Officer Hurley said. “I feel that giving back to the community is something we should do.”

Right now FAPS has about 45 dogs and 25 cats waiting for their forever homes.

“I’m feeling very happy,” Officer Napieralski said. “I don’t want to go inside because I know I’ll take a puppy home, but I’m happy they’re being taken care of and that somebody can do it.”

