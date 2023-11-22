FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville launched a “ShotSpotter Fayetteville” webpage so residents can gather timely and accurate updates and data.

According to police, the Fayetteville Police began using the gunfire location technology in September in three areas across the city to reduce response time to gunshots and address crimes in those areas. ShotSpotter was used in parts of the Massey Hill area, parts of Murchison Road and near Cliffdale and South Reilly Roads in west Fayetteville.

ShotSpotter is a gunfire detection technology provided by Sound Thinking that uses sensors, or microphones, placed in a designated area of deployment. The sensors are placed specifically on light poles, public buildings, or telephone poles.

Fayetteville residents can visit the webpage at FayettevilleNC.gov/ShotSpotter to learn more about ShotSpotter and the data collected from the program.