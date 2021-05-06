Fayetteville leaders hopeful new Amazon delivery station will attract more companies to area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Amazon officials say you can expect faster deliveries once the company opens a delivery station in Fayetteville next year.

The company is renovating the Soffe Factory Outlet Store on Dunn Road into the center that will serve as the last stop before packages are delivered.

“We are strategically located on I-95 close to a number of other major interstates and highways, it just made sense from a logistical standpoint,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

In 2019 CBS 17 reported on the Amazon facility in Durham that was built to speed up deliveries, including offering more one-day delivery options.

City leaders say this will help attract more new companies to the area.

“I think this sends strong signals that our economy is headed back in the right direction,” Colvin said.

“Bringing in an internationally known name like Amazon really sends a signal that we are open for business, that we are moving forward, and honestly that we are ready to compete against any city in North America,” said President/CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation Robert Van Geons.

Van Geons says at least 200 jobs will be created, with a starting pay of $15 per hour.

With Fort Bragg nearby, Amazon says they are looking at opportunities to hire more veterans and military spouses to add to the 45,000 currently working with the company.

“I think our community is prime for that, a good workforce, real estate is at a nice price compared to a lot of places, and this is an excellent opportunity,” Colvin said.