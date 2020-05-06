Fayetteville leaders meet to discuss plans to re-open, end curfew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville city leaders are meeting to talk about plans to re-open the city.

Fayetteville plans to follow in line with state restrictions easing up on Friday.

Photographer Malik Herron is eager to get back to work.

“I’ve just been stuck at home not working, so I’m hoping to be able to come out of this and get back into working and start making money again,” Herron said.

For now he’s taking senior pictures for his brother-in-law Andrew McLawhorn.

“I’m hoping we are able to get our families together and have a good celebration for our graduation,” McLawhorn said.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin says the curfew is set to expire on Friday.

“I think the curfew has helped hold our numbers down here to allow our healthcare system to catch up with things,” Colvin said.

City leaders will also be talking about the help available for small businesses.

“My hope is that people can return back to work pretty soon, small businesses will have a business to return back to, and that’s a role that we can play to help bridge the gap with helping those businesses get back up and running,” Colvin said.

Businesses like custom t-shirt shop Yellow Crayons.

Sales are down up to 40 percent, but they’re finding ways to keep going, says co-owner Jerry McDonald.

“Over the last couple of weeks we started selling printed masks for companies and individuals with their logos on them, and our sales have been able to skyrocket, thankfully,” McDonald said. “With that combination, with the PPP loan coming in, we are bringing our staff back, so we are ready for this phase one to keep going.”