FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Fayetteville grocery store, officials said in a release.

The ticket won $2 million and was from “the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville,” officials said.

The lucky winner matched all five white balls in the lottery, and this was “the largest prize nationally in the drawing, officials shared.

According to officials, the winner has 180 days to claim their prize.