Fayetteville man, 73, sentenced to probation after embezzling nearly $1M in VA benefits

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 73-year-old man was sentenced to probation after he pleaded guilty to receiving nearly $1 million in healthcare benefits from the Department of Veteran Affairs through fraud, the Department of Justice said.

Willie Dosher Cain, of Fayetteville, pleaded guilty on June 17, 2020, to one count of embezzlement.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Cain to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service.

The judge cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Cain’s age and prior military service as factors in determining Cain’s sentence, the DOJ said in a release.

Cain was also ordered to pay $903,668.08 in restitution and a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $150,000. He forfeited $155,041.30, a modified 2018 Toyota Sienna van, and a mobility scooter, the DOJ said.

According to court documents, Cain, a U.S. Army and Fayetteville Police Department veteran, told the VA that because of shrapnel wounds from Vietnam in 1965, he suffered the loss of use of both legs, as well as bladder and bowel control, that he was unable to do daily activities without help and required a wheelchair or motorized scooter for mobility.

Cain did maintain an active lifestyle, including working as a firearms and concealed carry instructor, playing basketball, and other social activities, court documents further stated.

Cain also bought a condominium at Carolina Beach on the third floor of a building that did not have an elevator, court documents stated.

The investigation showed that “as a result of his false claims, Cain received hundreds of thousands of dollars of VA benefits to which he was not entitled, in the form of direct payments for aid and attendance, modifications to his home, and the purchase and adaptation of vehicles,” a press release said.