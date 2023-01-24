RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville businessman accused of spending nearly $25 million in company funds on himself has pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false tax return.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Christopher Scott Harrison, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the single charge and faces up to three years in prison plus restitution and fines when he is sentenced in the spring.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Harrison dodged paying millions of dollars in federal taxes by claiming personal luxuries — including a Rolex watch, a Cartier necklace and a Tiffany bracelet — were business expenses.

Prosecutors said in court that Harrison — the CFO and majority owner of Ebenconcepts, an insurance and human resources benefits business — began to spend lavishly in at least 2012, buying a $145,000 watch and spending $300,000 in company funds on a swimming pool at his house.

Harrison filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy when the spending was exposed, and during those proceedings an accounting firm found nearly $25 million he made in personal expenditures but reported as business expenses between 2012-18.

Prosecutors say the tax returns he filed during that period were false and led to nearly $6 million in uncollected federal taxes.