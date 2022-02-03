Fayetteville man accused of breaking into elementary school, stealing 12 tablets

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police accused a Fayetteville man of breaking into an elementary school and stealing a dozen tablet computers.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Marchael Javon Robinson, 23, was charged with breaking and entering, along with felony charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.

The incident took place Wednesday night. Deputies arrived at Elizabeth Cashwell Elementary School and saw two people running toward the back of the school.

A preliminary investigation showed they forced open doors to take electronics and other supplies, deputies said. Detectives found 12 tablets and chargers — valued at $3,600 — in the suspects’ car parked less than 100 yards away from the school.

Robinson was arrested early Thursday and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $2,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 910-677-5472 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this address and by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or via the P3 Tips app.