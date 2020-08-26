Fayetteville man accused of stealing $47,000+ in cigarettes, candy, money from convenience stores

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old man was accused of stealing more than $47,000 worth of cigarettes, candy, and money, Fayetteville police said Wednesday.

Christian Marques Williams’ charges include:

29 counts of breaking and entering

39 counts of felony breaking and entering

30 counts of felony possession of stolen goods

2 counts of felony attempted breaking and entering

6 counts of felony conspiracy

1 count of injury to personal property

1 count of habitual larceny

Police believe Williams is a “prolific offender” who targeted convenience stores in Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and Harnett County. He was arrested on July 24, a news release said Wednesday.

No further information was released.

