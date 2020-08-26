Fayetteville man accused of stealing $47,000+ in cigarettes, candy, money from convenience stores

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old man was accused of stealing more than $47,000 worth of cigarettes, candy, and money, Fayetteville police said Wednesday.
Christian Marques Williams’ charges include:
- 29 counts of breaking and entering
- 39 counts of felony breaking and entering
- 30 counts of felony possession of stolen goods
- 2 counts of felony attempted breaking and entering
- 6 counts of felony conspiracy
- 1 count of injury to personal property
- 1 count of habitual larceny
Police believe Williams is a “prolific offender” who targeted convenience stores in Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and Harnett County. He was arrested on July 24, a news release said Wednesday.
No further information was released.
