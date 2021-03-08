Fayetteville man arrested after guns, bulletproof vest, drugs seized at DUI checkpoint

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday after he was caught at a DUI checkpoint with drugs, guns, a bulletproof vest, and more than $37,000 in cash, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Wade Garcia, 45, was stopped at a DUI checkpoint near Martin Luther King Drive and N.C. 211 in Bladenboro. Deputies seized two assault-style weapons, two handguns, a bulletproof vest, $37,120 in cash, and 45 grams of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana; felony possession of marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling and delivering marijuana. He was given a $7,500 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the United States Department of Homeland Security will adopt the case.