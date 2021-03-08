Fayetteville man arrested after guns, bulletproof vest, drugs seized at DUI checkpoint

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Wade Garcia.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday after he was caught at a DUI checkpoint with drugs, guns, a bulletproof vest, and more than $37,000 in cash, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony Wade Garcia, 45, was stopped at a DUI checkpoint near Martin Luther King Drive and N.C. 211 in Bladenboro. Deputies seized two assault-style weapons, two handguns, a bulletproof vest, $37,120 in cash, and 45 grams of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Garcia was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana; felony possession of marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling and delivering marijuana. He was given a $7,500 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the United States Department of Homeland Security will adopt the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar