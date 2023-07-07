RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested a man after a shooting in a Fayetteville neighborhood Friday, officials said.

At about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the Short Stop convenience store along the 1900 block of Ramsey Street for reports of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim who was unharmed during the shooting incident.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit joined the investigation. The department says the unit found the victim was approached by an unknown man, later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Keith Donley, and a verbal altercation ensued.

Police said Donley began shooting into the victim’s vehicle before running away. The victim was unharmed during the shooting.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Gang Unit and Community Empowerment Response Team canvassed the area. They found Donley along Blue Street and took him into custody.

Donley was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, discharge weapon into an occupied vehicle, going armed to the terror of the public, injury to personal property, and carrying a concealed firearm. Donley is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective L. Lockart at (910) 651-8826.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically here or by downloading the free P3 Tips app.