FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested by Fayetteville police Thursday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder.

CBS 17 previously reported a woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony early Thursday morning in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive.

Police identified Thurman Lesley Brewer, 26, of the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive, as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child, and five counts of assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a juvenile.

Brewer was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and received a $2 million bond.

The juveniles that were found in the residence were unharmed, and immediate family members took custody of them.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at (910) 605-6393 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.