Fayetteville man arrested for stealing hearse from Goldsboro funeral home, police say

Cumberland County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested June 13 for stealing a hearse from a funeral home in Goldsboro, according to a press release from Goldsboro police.

The 2003 Cadillac Hearse was stolen from Haskins Funeral Home, which is located at 601 E. Ash Street, on June 6. The vehicle was found at a body shop in Snow Hill the following day, the release said.

Javier Tyquan Gray, 22, of Fayetteville is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and breaking and entering, the release said. He was arrested at 109 Ormond Avenue in Goldsboro.

Gray is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $9,000 bond. His first court appearance was Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss