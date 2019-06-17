Fayetteville man arrested for stealing hearse from Goldsboro funeral home, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested June 13 for stealing a hearse from a funeral home in Goldsboro, according to a press release from Goldsboro police.

The 2003 Cadillac Hearse was stolen from Haskins Funeral Home, which is located at 601 E. Ash Street, on June 6. The vehicle was found at a body shop in Snow Hill the following day, the release said.

Javier Tyquan Gray, 22, of Fayetteville is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and breaking and entering, the release said. He was arrested at 109 Ormond Avenue in Goldsboro.

Gray is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $9,000 bond. His first court appearance was Monday.

