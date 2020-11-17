Fayetteville man arrested in 1992 kidnapping, rape cold case

Fayetteville police say they’ve arrested one of three men who beat, kidnapped and raped a woman nearly 30 years ago.

Police say Roy Junior Proctor was arrested Monday morning.

Roy Junior Proctor (FPD)

He faces several charges related to the September 1992 crime, including kidnapping, theft, rape and attempted murder.

Police say the victim was cleaning the offices at Lafayette Memorial Park when she was attacked by the men.

Police say she was knocked unconscious, stuffed in her trunk and driven to Harnett County.

“When she awoke she was taken out of the trunk into a wooded area, and brutally raped and beaten and left for dead,” Lt. Michael Petti said.

The suspects wrote “3 Horsemen” on the hood of her car.

Police say Proctor was in Fayetteville this whole time.

Chief Gina V. Hawkins is hoping this fact will help lead to the other two suspects.

“He is from this community, so we will be able to get some good leads,” Chief Hawkins said.

Investigators say Proctor could have been identified in this case in 2013 during an unrelated domestic violence arrest, but the law didn’t require DNA to be taken.

They got a “Hit Notification” from the N.C. State Crime Lab after Proctor submitted his DNA as part of a probation requirement.

Investigators say the victim in this case helped create the Survivor Act last year, which provided $6 million to test rape kits.

“She has been a shining beacon for sexual assault victims across the country,” Lt. Petti said.

“It looked like for many, many years that her case would not be solved, yet she continued to be dedicated to supporting others that this happened to,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West.

Proctor is in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $1,010,000.00 bond.

His first court appearance is Tuesday.

State Attorney General Josh Stein says a 2016 audit showed there were about 15,000 untested rape kits at local law enforcement offices.

Fayetteville police re-opened this case in 2015 after receiving a grant to help get sexual assault kits tested.

They also created the Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit.

“I’m really proud of the City of Fayetteville because they went out and got their own Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant which is from the U.S. Department of Justice so they could eliminate their backlog, which they’ve done in their entirety,” Stein said. “We need more funding because when we test old kits, we solve cold cases.”

West says a $1 million grant will help pay for a special prosecutor who will work solely on sexual assault cases.

Fayetteville police say they’ll be helping other departments get backlogs of rape kits tested, and there will be a dedicated victims advocate.