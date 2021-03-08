Fayetteville man arrested in 2009 cold case rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in a 2009 cold case rape, police announced Monday.

In Oct. 2009, the suspect met the victim in downtown Fayetteville and took him to his home where police said he forcibly raped her.

The case went unsolved until the sexual assault kit was recently tested utilizing funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant.

The testing identified Michael Anthony Lee as a suspect, police said.

Lee, 34, of Fayetteville was arrested March 5 and charged with second-degree rape.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $175,000 secured bond.