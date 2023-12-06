FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged in connection to a series of robberies that occurred in the Fayetteville area over the last month, police say.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police arrested 19-year-old Diquarius Megale Roderick McKoy along the 1100 block of Pamalee Drive without incident.

Police said this stems from a series of robberies that started on Nov. 14.

Investigators said the robberies took place Tuesday, Nov. 14, Thursday, Nov. 23, Tuesday, Nov. 28, and Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Robbery suspect (Fayetteville Police Department)

McKoy was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)

Second-degree kidnapping (9 counts)

Assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Possession of firearm by felon (5 counts)

Discharge a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear

Possession of stolen property (3 counts)

McKoy is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $426,000 secured bond.