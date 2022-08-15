FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect on Monday for multiple sex offenses.
Sean Westley Mills, 33, of Fayetteville was charged with 39 felonies that include:
- One count of first-degree kidnapping
- Two counts of second-degree forcible rape
- One count of second-degree forcible sex offense
- 16 counts of incest
- One count of assault by strangulation
- Six counts of crimes against nature
- 12 counts of sexual battery
Mills was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $387,500 secured bond.