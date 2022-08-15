FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect on Monday for multiple sex offenses.

Sean Westley Mills, 33, of Fayetteville was charged with 39 felonies that include:

  • One count of first-degree kidnapping
  • Two counts of second-degree forcible rape
  • One count of second-degree forcible sex offense
  • 16 counts of incest
  • One count of assault by strangulation
  • Six counts of crimes against nature
  • 12 counts of sexual battery

Mills was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $387,500 secured bond.