FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said officers arrested a suspect on Monday for multiple sex offenses.

Sean Westley Mills, 33, of Fayetteville was charged with 39 felonies that include:

One count of first-degree kidnapping

Two counts of second-degree forcible rape

One count of second-degree forcible sex offense

16 counts of incest

One count of assault by strangulation

Six counts of crimes against nature

12 counts of sexual battery

Mills was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $387,500 secured bond.