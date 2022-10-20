HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday.

Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Travis Monroe of Fayetteville. Police searched the vehicle and found over 330 grams of marijuana, five grams of cocaine and a firearm with a suspected altered or removed serial number.

Police seized the drugs and the firearm. Monroe was then transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number, PWISD Marijuana, PWISD Cocaine, Maintain Vehicle for Selling Controlled Substance, Carrying Concealed Gun, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Resist Public Officer.

Monroe received a $25,000 secured bond.