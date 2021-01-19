Fayetteville man behind bars after trooper pulls him over for speeding, finds gun and drugs

Shaun McMillian. (Courtesy of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is in jail in Sampson County after troopers pulled him over for speeding and found a gun and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Shaun McMillian, 42, was arrested on Friday. Sampson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Marcus Smith said McMillian was stopped by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

While interacting with McMillian, the trooper found a concealed firearm. McMillian admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, Smith said.

During a search of the car, authorities found more than 10 grams of heroin, 68 grams of methamphetamine, and 20 grams of cocaine, Smith said.

McMillian is charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking in methamphatamine
  • Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Simple possession of marijuana
  • Speeding
  • Driving with license revoked – not impaired revocation

McMillian was given a $310,500 bond.

