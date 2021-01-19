Fayetteville man behind bars after trooper pulls him over for speeding, finds gun and drugs

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is in jail in Sampson County after troopers pulled him over for speeding and found a gun and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.
Shaun McMillian, 42, was arrested on Friday. Sampson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Marcus Smith said McMillian was stopped by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.
While interacting with McMillian, the trooper found a concealed firearm. McMillian admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, Smith said.
During a search of the car, authorities found more than 10 grams of heroin, 68 grams of methamphetamine, and 20 grams of cocaine, Smith said.
McMillian is charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking in methamphatamine
- Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Speeding
- Driving with license revoked – not impaired revocation
McMillian was given a $310,500 bond.