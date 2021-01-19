Fayetteville man behind bars after trooper pulls him over for speeding, finds gun and drugs

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is in jail in Sampson County after troopers pulled him over for speeding and found a gun and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Shaun McMillian, 42, was arrested on Friday. Sampson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Marcus Smith said McMillian was stopped by a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

While interacting with McMillian, the trooper found a concealed firearm. McMillian admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, Smith said.

During a search of the car, authorities found more than 10 grams of heroin, 68 grams of methamphetamine, and 20 grams of cocaine, Smith said.

McMillian is charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in methamphatamine

Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of marijuana

Speeding

Driving with license revoked – not impaired revocation

McMillian was given a $310,500 bond.