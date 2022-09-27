RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man busted with heroin, cocaine and multiple loaded guns in his car will spend more than seven years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Lamarious Brown, 25, received his sentence of 90 months followed by five years of supervised release Tuesday from U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.

He pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say the Fayetteville Police Department was conducting a security check outside a night club after it received complaints of drug activity and shootings.

Officers say they spotted an AR-style rifle on the floor of a Chevrolet Tahoe, and approached Brown when he unlocked the car. He was caught after running away.

The search of his car turned up a loaded AR-15 with a 30-round magazine, a loaded .40-caliber gun with 20 rounds of ammunition, 46 rounds of .223 ammunition, nearly six grams of heroin and nearly two grams of cocaine.

Authorities said they heard him on a jail call admitting to selling drugs and attempting to convince another person to say the guns were theirs so he could avoid further charges because he was previously a felon.