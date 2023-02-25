FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested a man on Friday after an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to the department.

On Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Suppression Unit, Emergency Response Team and Campbellton District’s Community Empowerment Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Ayme Street.

Officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, 110.26 grams (3.88 ounces) of crack cocaine, 1.71 grams of oxycodone, 736 grams (1.6 pounds) of marijuana and $239 in cash.

Robert Talley, 52, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling.

Talley will appear in court on Monday.