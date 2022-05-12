RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man accused of trafficking drugs out of his home — where he also ran a day care center — has been convicted of six felony drug and firearm charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, was convicted Tuesday and faces between 20 years and life in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

“Armed drug trafficking poses a significant danger to the community, particularly when loaded guns and drugs are stored at an in-home daycare,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said.

Federal agents say one raid in 2018 turned up drugs, more than $65,000 and eight loaded firearms — including some considered high-powered — from the home where “Tori’s Playhouse” was run on Ronald Reagan Drive.

The guns seized included a PS90 rifle that one witness testified was powerful enough to pierce body armor and a loaded DPMS Arms rifle with the selector switch set to “fire.”

Witnesses testified that Everett was responsible for more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and more than five kilograms of cocaine.

Everett was convicted of:

— Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and a quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol.

— Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of cocaine, and aiding and abetting.

— Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of THC and a quantity of tramadol.

— Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana, and aiding and abetting.

— Two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis III was previously convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.