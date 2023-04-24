FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who removed his electronic monitoring device and escaped on foot from his home in December has been arrested in a county that borders the state line, the Fayetteville Police Department said Monday evening.

JQuan Rashod Fitzgerald, 23, set off a “strap tamper alert” on Dec. 19 in the 500 block of Trust Drive in Fayetteville, police said. Officers said they determined Fitzgerald “removed his electronic monitoring device and was last known fleeing from the area on foot.”

On Monday, police said Fitzgerald was taken into custody in Cleveland County. Cleveland County runs along the North Carolina/South Carolina border and is home to towns such as Shelby, Polkville and Woodbridge. It is the county west of Gastonia.

Fitzgerald is being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $362,000 secured bond. He was originally on electronic monitoring for a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.