FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was taken into custody on Monday after breaking and entering into multiple vehicles, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Police said detectives with the police department’s Property/Fraud Unit were investigating a motor vehicle breaking and entering trend.

Several vehicle break-ins started at the beginning of March in the 3400 block of Village Drive.

On Monday shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Village Drive for a report of a man actively breaking into a motor vehicle.

Christian N. Hammonds, 22, of Fayetteville, was taken into custody.

He was charged with 12 counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, seven counts of possession of stolen property and seven counts of misdemeanor larceny.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $17,500 secured bond.

Detectives investigated the trend with the help of Cape Fear Valley’s Allied Universal Security Officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Blake at 910- 308-5490 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).